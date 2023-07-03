Nathaniel Opoku extends loan stay at Belgium club OH Leuven

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Opoku has extended his loan spell at Belgium outfit OH Leuven ahead of next season.



Opoku joined the club on a six-month loan deal from Leicester City in January 2023 and produced a stellar performance.



He scored 3 goals in 7 games in the second half of the season, winning several awards in his short spell.



The forward impressed the club, forcing them to extend his loan spell for one full season.



The 21-year-old has signed a fresh one-year loan deal with Leuven, keeping him at the club until June 2024.



Opoku is expected to play a huge role in the Belgian top-flight in the upcoming campaign.