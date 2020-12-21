Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Nathaniel Adjei joyous after WAFU U-20 Championship conquest

Ghana U-20 defender, Nathaniel Adjei

Ghana U-20 defender Nathaniel Adjei has shared his utmost joy after helping the Black Satellites conquer the West Africa Zone B region.



Ghana’s U-20 side participated ay the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin with two major objectives at stake; winning the tournament and securing qualification to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



After achieving all two, Adjei who featured in all games played by Coach Karim Zito’s side has been reflecting on the moment and shared his joy at the success attained.



The defender shared his feelings in an interview with FootballMadeinGhana.



“It’s a lot of joy and this has never happened in my life before. I first went to the Under 17 in 2018 and I got hurt in the semi-finals and couldn’t play the finals.



“Later on, we went to Under 20 tournament in Niger in 2019 and we were kicked out in the group stages.



“But this time around we’ve made it to the finals and we’ve taken the cup so I will say it’s a great joy in my life and I will never forget this day,” Nathaniel Adjei revealed.



The Black Satellites have since arrived in the country after the victorious campaign.



They are expected to break camp for the Christmas holidays before reassembling again for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania next year.



The tournament is set for a start in February 2021 with Ghana yet to know her group stage opponents.

