Nathaniel Adjei grabs MoTM gong in Hammarby IF victory

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nathaniel Adjei was adjudged the Most Valuable Player during Hammarby IF 1-1 stalemate with IFK Goteborg in the Swedish top-tier league.



After last week's narrow victory against Varberg, Hammarby was eager to extend their winning streak to two games when they welcomed Goteborg to the Tele2 Arena on Sunday.



After an entertaining opening half, Hammarby grabbed the first goal through Jusef Erabi in the 53rd minute.



However, the Bajens were unable to maintain their small advantage as Goteborg fought to earn a point on Arbnor Mucolli's penalty kick in the 92nd minute.



In the aftermath of the encounter, Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Adjei was named Man of the Match due to his outstanding performance at the heart of defense for the Bajens.



The award was the player’s third of the ongoing campaign.



Adjei’s stock at the club continues to soar after yet another impressive outing.



The 21-year-old has been a key cog for the club since breaking into the first team early this year.



He has scored one goal in sixteen league games for the Stockholm-based outfit so far this term.