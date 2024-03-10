Nathaniel Adjei continues impressive form for Lorient in Ligue 1

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei continued his impressive form for Lorient in Ligue 1, playing the full 90 minutes for the sixth consecutive game on Saturday.



Unfortunately, his side suffered a 2-0 loss to a resurgent Lyon.



Since his debut against Le Havre, where he played just 11 minutes, Adjei has won over the technical team and hasn't missed a league match.



He has now started six games in a row, playing the full 90 minutes in each one.



The 21-year-old defender had been struggling with illness earlier in the week, which forced him to leave training early on Thursday.



However, he passed a late fitness test and put in a solid performance against Lyon, making three clearances and completing 82% of his passes.



He also made one interception and blocked a shot on target.



Despite the loss, Adjei remains confident and has assured fans that the team will bounce back stronger in their next game against Monaco on the road.



His performances for Lorient have been so impressive that it's increasingly likely he'll be signed up permanently by the club.



Adjei's club form has been brilliant, and he's eyeing a debut call-up to the Ghana national team.



He hopes to be included in the squad for March friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.



With his consistent displays, he could well become a key player for both club and country in the near future.