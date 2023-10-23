Nasrawa pips Shiabu to win 2023 edition of Ursula Owusu Cup

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

The Carl Reindorf Park Stadium in Dansoman, Accra was abuzz with excitement on Saturday, October 21 2023 as Nasrawa Orisco and Shiabu sold out a highly-competitive game in the final of the 2023 edition of the Ursula Cup.



The month-long football tournament which is the brainchild of the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was climaxed on Saturday with a thrilling encounter that saw Nasrawa pip Shiabu to the title with a 1-0 scoreline.



The competition which has become a feature of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s reign as lawmaker of the area since 2012 had ten teams representing the ten electoral areas in the constituency.



Nasrawa and Shiabu treated spectators with an epic final after successfully navigating the earlier rounds of the tournament which has become the milestone event for marking the annual birthday of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who doubles as the Minister of Communication and Digitalization.



In an interaction with the press after the final which was graced by Ghanaian football legends, Charles Taylor, Peter Ofori Quaye, John Paintsil Sammy Adjei, Dan Quaye, and Augustine Arhinful, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful commended Nasrawa for emerging winners of the competition.



She noted with optimism that the tournament provided the platform for talents in the area to impress a number of football scouts who were present to spot talents.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also stated that the competition will help foster unity in the area and give the youth in the area a sense of purpose.



The head coach of the Nasrawa team, Michael commended Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for choosing to mark her birthday with the youth in the constituency, noting that the gesture will inspire and motivate them.



He believes through the annual games, some of the talented players in the area will get the chance to market their craft to clubs at home and abroad.



For coming first in the tournament, Nasrawa received a giant trophy and GH₵12,000 while Shiabu was handed GH₵7000 for coming second.



