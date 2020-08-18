Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nasiru Mohammed to remain at Levski Sofia after Bulgarian side failed to find a buyer

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Nasiru

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Nasiru will remain with Bulgarian side Levski Sofia despite contract dispute.



The Bulgarian side have decided against transfer-list the 26-year-old after failing to find a buyer for him.



The Ghanaian has also refused to be pushed out over claims he is still contracted to the club until 2022.



Levski Sofia have been adamant to part ways with the midfielder, who has agreed on pay cut due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



With Stanislav Ivanov expected to leave this summer, the Ghanaian may as well be left to fight for a place in the team.



The Bulgarian side paid nearly 300,000 euros for the talented midfielder, who joined from Swedish side BK Hacken with high expectations.



But the has bee left unimpressed and had been angling to yank him from the squad.



But he will now remain with the club after they failed to find a suitor for his services.

