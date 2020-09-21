Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nasiru Mohammed scores his first league goal of the season

play videoNasiru Mohammed

Levski Sofia striker Nasiru Mohammed scored his first league goal of the season on Saturday in their 3-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia at home.



The former Ghana U17 captain registered the go-ahead goal in the sixth minute at the Vivacom Arena - Georgi Asparuhov in Sofia.



Mohammed was replaced in the 88th minute by Marin Petkov.



He was making his fourth league appearance for Levski Sofia and that could be a huge motivation to do more.



Mohammed struggled to adapt to life last season when he joined from Swedish side BK Hacken.



He managed to score one goal in 11 league appearances.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.