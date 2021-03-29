Nasiru Mohammed racing to be fit against Slivnishki Geroy

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Levski Sofia midfielder Mohammed Nasiru must pass a late fitness test for the side's friendly against lower-tier side Slivnishki Geroy on Saturday.



The Ghanaian missed the side's 1-0 defeat to rivals Lokomotiv Sofia in a similar exercise on Sunday.



He picked up a minor injury at training.



The expectation is that the 26-year-old could be available for selection against the lower division side.



Mohammed has impressed since he joined the Bulgarian side from Swedish outfit BK Hacken.



