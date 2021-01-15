Soccer News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nasiru Mohammed named in Levski Sofia squad for camping in Croatia

Former Ghana U-17 captain Nasiru Mohammed

Former Ghana U-17 captain Nasiru Mohammed has been included in Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia's squad for camping in Croatia.



The Bulgarian club is in Umag to prepare ahead of the return of the First Professional League next month.



Whiles in Croatia, they have lined up friendlies against Koper, Olimpija, and Montana.



Levski will return to Sofia on February 3 before their league game against Etar.



Mohammed has scored a goal in eleven games and will hope the second round will be more productive as he seeks to return to old form.



Below is Levski's squad for the camp in Umag:



Goalkeepers: Nikolay Mihailov, Nikolay Krastev, Plamen Andreev



Defenders: Alex Petkov, Zhivko Atanasov, Ivaylo Naidenov, Mateo Stamatov, Patrick-Gabriel Galchev, Georgi Alexandrov, Toma Daske



Midfielders and forwards: Simeon Slavchev, Borislav Tsonev, Radoslav Tsonev, Nikolay Arahangelov, Martin Raynov, Iliya Yurukov, Asen Mitkov, Iliya Dimitrov, Valeri Bozhinov, Nigel Roberta, Marin Petkov, Nasiru Mohamed, Martin Petkov, Steven.



New recruits Zvonimir Mikulic and Rebin Sulaka will join the team in Croatia.