Nasiru Mohammed joins Ekenas IF in Finnish top flight

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed has completed his move to Finnish top-flight club Ekenas IF on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract with Swedish side Trollhattan.



The 29-year-old forward, who previously led the Ghana U17 national team, is poised to embark on a new phase in his career with his fifth European club.



Having initiated his European journey after departing Rainbow FC in 2012, Nasiru Mohammed has since gained experience with various clubs, including Hacken, Levski Sofia, and Norrby.



Ekenas IF views him as a valuable asset capable of making a significant contribution to their performance.