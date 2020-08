Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Narteh-yoe replaces Wilfred Kwaku Osei on GFA Ad-hoc Compensation Committee

Sampson Narteh-yoe, is a Financial Economist

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has appointed Mr. Sampson Narteh-yoe, a Financial Economist to replace Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei on the three-man Ad-hoc compensation Committee.



This follows the decision of Mr. Kwaku Osei, President of Tema Youth Sporting Club to decline his appointment to serve on the committee for personal reasons.



Mr. Narteh-yoe is a lecturer in Finance and Business Policy and Strategy with over 20 years work experience in various industries including Telecoms, Banking, Petroleum, FMCG, Manufacturing and NGOs.



Currently, he is a finance consultant and lectures Business Policy and Strategy, Investment and Portfolio Management, International Trade Finance and Project Financing at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



Mr. Narteh-yoe is expected to bring his experience to bear when he joins Mr. Frederick Nana Kweku Moore, the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club and Mr. Delali Eric Senaye, Chief Executive Officer of Inter Allies Football Club on the Committee.



The mandate of the Committee, as provided under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, is to propose to the GFA Congress the remuneration of members of the Executive Council.



The Committee is expected to submit its work in time to form part of the Congress documents that will be sent to members of Congress as the formal convocation of Congress under Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019.

