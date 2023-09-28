Napoli refuses to apologize to Victor Osimhen following social media abuse

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

SSC Napoli have issued an explanation for their video that mocked striker Victor Osimhen after a statement on behalf of the player claimed he 'reserves the right to take legal action.'



The reigning Italian champions have clarified they “did not intend to cause offence” to their striker Victor Osimhen after he was mocked on their TikTok account.



Osimhen will hold on to legal action after a bizarre video was posted on Tuesday that appeared to make fun of the Nigerian international, following his penalty miss in the weekend Serie A draw against Bologna.



“Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never wanted to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club”.



“As proof of that, during the summer training retreat, the Club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad”.



“Social media, in particular TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language with a light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision”.



“In any case, if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended”, the statement read.



The Nigerian forward helped fire Napoli to a first league title in over 30 years last time out with a standout campaign in which he netted 31 goals across all competitions.



The video centered on an incident in the club’s scoreless draw against Bologna on Sunday, in which Osimhen spurned the opportunity to win the game from the penalty spot.



That proved to be the game’s defining moment and was a rare miss from the Nigerian – who had bagged three goals in his first five matches this season.



Not disquieted by the happenings, Osimhen found the back of the net for Napoli in their 4-1 win over Udinese in the Serie A game on Wednesday, 27.







