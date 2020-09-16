Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Nantes defender Dennis Appiah laments over AS Monaco defeat

Ghana international Dennis Appiah(middle)

FC Nantes defender, Dennis Appiah insists that they failed to put pressure on AS Monaco in their 2-1 defeat in the Ligue I over the weekend.



The defender, who played the entire duration of the game, saw his side fall to a narrow defeat at the Stade Louis II.



"We entered the game badly," he said after the game. "They got in better than us anyway. We didn't put them under enough pressure when they had the ball," he added.



Monaco took an early lead through Sofiane Diop, but FC Nantes leveled at the hour mark when Ludovic Blas scored from a brilliant team play.



The equalizer lasted for only four minutes, after Willem Geubbies shot The Monégasques in the lead.



'We didn't get it high enough. They are too easily taken out of the laundry that we have tried to establish. They managed to put Fabregas in an armchair," Appiah said.



"When not attacked, even at 40m, he is able to feed all the players he sees, all the right calls. And as before, there is quality. So it was complicated."

