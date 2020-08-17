Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Nantes defender Dennis Appiah excited with Ligue 1 return

As the French Ligue 1 is set to start this weekend after a 10-week break due to the Coronavirus pandemic, French-born Ghanaian footballer, Dennis Appiah is excited with the restart of football.



The Nantes defender said the team is prepared ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.



Nantes are unbeaten in their preparation matches which according to the defender has boosted the confidence level of the team ahead of their opening game against Bordeaux.



"Despite the few matches we have had, we are still unbeaten so it's positive".



"It should give us confidence for next week.



"We have to work on the intensity because it will be something else from Sunday next and we'll have to be ready".



Nantes will take on Bordeaux in the opening game of the season and the French-born Ghanaian footballer is confident his side can cause an upset.



"For my part, I'm pretty excited to be back in the Championship. The competition is what we like, we work for it. The ten weeks without have been very long. We can't wait to see it. 'be there and we'll be ready because we didn't do it all for nothing. "



Nantes travel away to play Bordeaux on Saturday, August 22.

