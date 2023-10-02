'Nana we are dying' - Watch how Teshie residents booed Bawumia at commissioning of astroturf

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia suffered yet another embarrassing moment as some residents of Teshie in Accra booed him during the unveiling of a newly constructed artificial pitch in the area.



The facility which was constructed by the former Member of Parliament of Ledzokuku, Bernard Okoe-Boye in partnership with the Ghana Gas company was launched on Saturday, September 30, 2023.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was the guest of honor at the event endured a difficult entry as his arrival at the event ground spurred a jeers of disapproval of him and his government.



A video in circulation on social media captures a host of spectators chanting against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Among the chants was a particular song which translates as “Nana Akuffo Addo, we are dying, but have u seen your bald head, we will slap on it.”



The Astro-turfs are one of a number of ways the government believes it is solving the infrastructure issues that have plagued the sporting sector.



The Ghana National Petroleum Commission and Ghana Gas Company have been at the forefront of the Astro-turf construction.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections. To achieve that, Bawumia will have to beat Kennedy Agyapong in the party’s primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.



