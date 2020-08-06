Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Nana Yaw Amponsah to sign a three-year contract as Asante Kotoko CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko is set to appoint Nana Yaw Amponsah as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer on Friday, according to sources gathered by Happy Sports.



The Phar Rangers owner will sign a three-year contract with the club and will be unveiled at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.



Nana Yaw Amponsah will be at the Manhyia Palace to see his Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II before his unveiling is done later on Friday.



Asante Kotoko has been without a substantive Chief Executive Officer after George Amoako’s exit.



Nana Yaw Amponsah takes over from the interim management led by Board member Joseph Yaw Adu.



The Phar Rangers CEO is expected to use his expertise to brand the Ghanaian giants into one of the powerhouses in African football.

