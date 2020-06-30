Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Nana Yaw Amponsah to lose Kotoko CEO position

Nana Yaw Amponsah has been denied the CEO position of Asante Kotoko by the new board after coming close to landing the job.



According to Kwame Aboagye Mensah – Special Assistant to the Manhyia Palace Chief of Staff – the ambitious young man was denied the post because he couldn’t keep secret.



Mr. Mensah in an interview with Opemsuo FM revealed that Manhyia, which is the highest decision-making body of the club because it is home of the owner, Asantehene Osei Tutu II, are not pleased with Nana Yaw Amponsah, accusing him of revealing details of his interview with the board to the media.



According to him, Manhyia has the final say and that Nana Yaw’s chances of landing the job are bleak.



“We have heard the news circulating in the media that the Board of Directors has settled on him [Nana Yaw Amponsah].



“It’s not true and I repeat it’s not true,” Kwame Aboagye Mensah told Opemsuo FM in an exclusive interview.



“Everyone should take note that Asante Kotoko is a big brand and it can’t work with someone who is not secrecy”



“Being interviewed by the Board of Directors and the next hour everything said during the meeting is in the media….how can we work with such individual?” he quizzed.



“If people have forgotten, let me remind that of Osei Kuffour who publicly said he’s the new President of Asante Kotoko. Was Osei Kuffour appointed to lead Asante Kotoko after all the interviews? It’s a big no”



“We have plans for the club and announcements are not to be made by the public but His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II” he concluded.

