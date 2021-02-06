Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Yaw Amponsah talks about life as Kotoko CEO in maiden edition of Kente Business Journal

Nana Yaw Amponsah was featured in the maiden edition of Kente Business Journal

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has lifted the lid on working with the African club of the century in the maiden edition of a diasporan magazine, Kente Business Journal.



The astute football administrator who contested in the 2020 Ghana Football Association presidency elections shared insights about how he managed to overcome the setback of losing the GFA presidential race, to accepting an offer to lead one of the greatest clubs on African soil.



As the youngest CEO of a football Club in West Africa, Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals how he’s managed to develop an innovative system within an old system for the Royal club.



“In our part of the world, you have a whole plaza representing your secretariat. You may enter into the plaza and realize that internet is not flowing, there is no website and electricity is unstable,” Nana Yaw Amponsah stated in comparison to how some clubs abroad are able to run a club secretariat with a $30-$40 million budget from a single floor with everything in place.



According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, under his watch as CEO of the club, he has succeeded in cancelling signing on fees of players to rather paying players realistic amounts which have brought an end to player exodus at the club.



In the magazine, Nana Yaw Amponsah also notes that clubs must practice a sense of professionalism and improve on their brands in other to attract people from the diaspora. For him, those little things distinguish the best leagues in the world from others.



The Kente Business Journal also unravels the state of sports infrastructure in Ghana and the economic impact of sports rights on the African sports industry.



The Kente Business Journal is a magazine which researches economic opportunities and challenges of various industries for African descent globally with a focus on sports, technology, entertainment, agriculture and others.