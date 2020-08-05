Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Nana Yaw Amponsah steps down as Phar Rangers president ahead of Kotoko appointment

Nana Yaw Amponsah is set to be named Kotoko CEO

Yet to be named Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has relinquished his position as the President of Division one side Phar Rangers.



Amponsah is on the verge of taking up the top job at Kotoko.



The football administrator is believed to have already received an appointment letter from Manhyia to head the Club’s administrative work.



Ghanasportsonline.com understands that Amponsah has stepped down from his duties at Rangers pending his announcement by the Porcupine Warriors.



Kotoko are expected to announce the former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate as the new Chief executive officer for the Club.



Manhyia Palace settled on the fast-growing football guru after a meeting between the new Board headed by the Club’s financier Dr. Kwame Kyei.



Ex-Ghana International Samuel Osei Kuffour was also reported to be in line for the position.



Nana Yaw Amponsah will now have the opportunity to occupy a top position in Ghana Football having missed out on the Ghana FA Presidency.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.