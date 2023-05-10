Nana Yaw Amponsah opens up on his relationship with Kotoko board

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has said claims that he does not respect the club's board of directors are false.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM, he stated that not even three out of the twelve board members will vouch for the claim that he is disrespectful.



“There are claims I don’t respect the board of Kotoko but that is false. We have a board of 12, I don’t think you will get more than three to tell you I don’t respect," he said.



Citing Jesus Christ as an example, he noted that he does not expect everyone to love him.



"Jesus Christ was even crucified so I don’t expect everyone to love me. I have never disrespected anybody in my life. Arrogance will never form part of my life because I lost two brothers who did not wake up from their sleep.”



According to reports, Nana Yaw Amponsah has a sour relationship with some board members, hence does not involve them in activities in the club.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as the club's CEO in 2020, on a three-year contract. His contract is set to run out in July 2023.



