Nana Yaw Amponsah needs time to make Asante Kotoko great again - Malik Jabir

Asante Kotoko legend Malik Jabir has pleaded for time for in-coming Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah to return the club to its glory days.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is widely expected to be named new CEO of the Porcupine Warriors following a marathon meeting by the management board on Tuesday.



The Phar Rangers bankroller will take over from the interim management led by Board member Joseph Yaw Adu.



According to Jabir, Kotoko can be compared to the North African clubs only if the in-coming CEO's administration is given the time.



"We should not be saying we want to catch the Europeans or Arabians, people should understand that we can but it is going to take time with the new administration," Jabir told OTEC FM



"The perseverance of the management, players and the supporters will lift the club and we will see how quickly the team (Kotoko) can catch the North Africans before we think of how to beat them again."

