Nana Yaw Amponsah narrates how he used World Cup as bait for Danlad Ibrahim to stay at Kotoko

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has recounted how he managed to convince Danlad Ibrahim to stay at the club after getting an offer.



According to the Kotoko CEO, the Danlad was eager to leave Kotoko after Sudanese club, Al-Hilal expressed interest in him.



He disclosed that he had to convince Danlad to stay by using the World Cup and the CHAN tournaments as baits.



Speaking in an interview with Kessbben FM, Nana Yaw Amponsah stated, “Danlad had decided that he was leaving Kotoko to Al Hilal but I begged him to stay. That is what led us to bring another goalkeeper and later Hilal lost interest.”



“I told him to be patient because he is Kotoko’s first choice, he has CHAN ahead of him and possibly go to the World Cup. I told him, if you go to Hilal you will lose your CHAN placement and there’s no guarantee you will go to the World Cup if you are not the number 1 goalkeeper,” he added.



Although there have been concerns that Nana Yaw Amponsah is only interested in the sale of players, he responded by saying, “It’s not like we want to sell players.”



According to him, his experience in player transfer goes way back to when he advised Samuel Inkoom to stay with Asante Kotoko to ensure he gets the right offer.



He said, “I remember when Inkoom was upcoming, he had a deal from Romania but I asked that he stays so he gets a better offer. When you stay, a better deal will come.”



