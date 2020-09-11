Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nana Yaw Amponsah must work on his ego if he wants to succeed - Yamoah Ponkoh advises

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has advised newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah to be submissive to the Board and execute the task given him.



Unconfirmed reports in the local media indicates that there is a rift within the club involving some Board members and CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is considering on resigning from his post according to reports in the media.



Reacting to this report, Yamoah Ponkoh said Nana Yaw Amponsah can succeed at the club if he is able to control his ego and work with the Board.



“He should be calm and try and work on his ego. He should be careful about the people surrounding him because they are the same person who can bring him down”, he told Happy FM.



“You are an employee employed to execute a particular job so he must find a way to work with the Board."



“If he tries to feel proud, he will not have it easy with the Board."



“I will also advise the Board members to also allow him to work without any interference”, he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.