Nana Yaw Amponsah makes interesting social media post amid Kotoko 'coup' saga

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has launched an evasive response to supposed people who are after his role as the CEO of the club.



In his inexplicit post on Twitter, Nana Yaw Amponsah recounted a race incident he encountered on the Tema road in which he swayed his opponent because they had a different destination.



He concluded his tweet with a bit of advice the only way somebody can be overtaken is when his destination is known.



"One day a driver decided to engage me in a race on the Tema motorway. He thought I was going to Tema. In the middle of the race, I branched at the old abattoir junction while he passed. My destination was Sakumono. You can’t overtake someone if you don’t know where s(he) is going," he tweeted.



There are reports that some individuals are inciting the fans against the CEO which has led to the suspension of their monthly dues paid to the club.



Nana Yaw Amponsah in his Easter message to the fans addressed the growing deactivation of accounts.



"We have particularly taken notice of supporters who have deactivated their FabuCensus accounts due to disappointments. We entreat everyone to stay calm and reactivate as this initiative is for the development of Kotoko and bigger than any individual."



Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as Kotoko's CEO in 2020 on a three-year contract. He is currently four months away from exhausting his contract.



During his almost three-year period, he has improved the club's training center which is nearing completion.



He has also achieved in field success, winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League. The club's first league title since 2014.





