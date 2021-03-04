Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Nana Yaw Amponsah lauds Asante Kotoko technical team’s performance

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah has commended the club’s technical team headed by Abdul Gazale for their outstanding performance in the ongoing season.



The Porcupine Warriors parted ways with Maxwell Konadu in December to end his three-year contract with the club after an unimpressive start to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



In spite of that, the club hierarchy named Abdul Gazale and Johnson Smith to lead the team and has since lived up to expectations.



Asked about the technical direction of the team in a Q&A session with fans he said, “For me, I will commend the coaches currently in the team, that is, Johnson Smith, Abdul Gazale, Akakpo Patron, Najau, and all the backroom staff for the good work done so far.”



“It is not easy because we had problems with player injuries. At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of key players who sustained injuries like Mudasiru, Senanu is now coming back, Felix had an injury in the second game, we had injuries to Adomako, Keyekeh, Osman and others.”



“At a point, Anabila was injured, Patrick Asmah, and aside that look at where we are on the league so the coaches have done well and for now we have to commend them. Going forward, timing and circumstances will determine everything and I believe when is not broken you don’t fix it. So with time, we will make sure we keep pushing for the best” he said.