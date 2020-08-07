Soccer News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nana Yaw Amponsah lands in Kumasi ahead of imminent Asante Kotoko CEO announcement

Nana Yaw Amponsah was a candidate for the Ghana FA presidential race

Soon-to-be-named Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has touched down in Kumasi ahead of his unveiling.



The Ghana FA presidential candidate has been given the nod to steer the affairs of the Porcupine Warriors by the Board following a marathon meeting on Tuesday.



The appointment has been approved by the owner of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II according to reports in the local media.



The Phar Rangers boss, who touched down in the Garden City on Thursday, is due to be announced as the side's new Chief Executive Officer on Friday.



The club will hold Press Conference at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi to unveil the budding football administrator



Amponsah will take-over from George Amoako who is currently enjoying his new position at Kumasi King Faisal Babies as Executive Chairman.





