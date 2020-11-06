Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: hotfmghana.com

'Nana Yaw Amponsah is performing well as Kotoko CEO' – Kotoko NCC Chairman

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chairman for Kumasi Asante Kotoko National Circles Council, Christopher Damenya has commended the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko for performing well in a short term after being appointed as CEO of the club in August 2020.



Nana Yaw Amponsah, the former GFA presidential candidate took the Kotoko CEO position after the service of Light Fm owner, Dr. Kwame Kyei who is currently Board Chairman of Kotoko came to an end.



Speaking to host of Hot Focal Sports, Justice Opoku ‘Bigality’ on Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM, Wednesday morning, Mr. Darmenya stated that “Nana yaw Amponsah is performing well so far as Kotoko CEO and Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporters are very delighted about his administration and we pray that everything will be successful though we are there to keep them on their whether good or bad."



Nana Yaw Amponsah was confirmed as the CEO of Kotoko on August 7, 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.