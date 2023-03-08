Nana Yaw Amponsah hit back at Kurt Okraku over comments about low patronage of GPL matches

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has reprimanded Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku for blaming clubs over concerns about low attendance in the Ghana Premier League.



Nana Yaw Amponsah, in a Twitter post, argued that the GFA has a role to play and that the president should implement a committee report on the situation in 2009.



He revealed that the Ghana League Club Association, which had now GFA boss as its administrative manager, together with the Premier League Board held a seminar to address low attendance in the Ghana Premier League.



"In 2009 (14 years ago), GHALCA in collaboration with PLB and GFA held a seminar at the Accra Sports Stadium to ascertain why people were not attending league matches. I was invited by then GHALCA Administrative Manager Mr. Kurt Okraku as a Guest Speaker."



The former Phar Rangers owner further disclosed that a committee was set up to implement the ideas discussed at the seminar.



"A committee was later formed to implement ideas put forward by all speakers. I’m sure President Kurt Okraku would be the right person to tell us where that committee report is and of course, has the power to implement the same now that he is GFA President."



He vowed in his statement that implementing those ideas would not cost the same amount as the GPL headline sponsor BetPawa's $1 million dollars set aside to promote the league.



"I bet you those ideas won’t cost $1m to implement. The integrity of sports hinges upon the uncertainty of results. Kotoko and Hearts cannot build a Heaven in Hell."



Nana Yaw Amponsah got triggered after Kurt blamed the two most successful clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for the low attendance of their game on Sunday, March 5, 2023.



"The two teams (Kotoko & Hearts) have a lot to do to bring back the fans. It’s up to Kotoko to ask why their fans aren’t consuming their game and the same as Hearts of Oak. The fans belong to the clubs and not the GFA but we will do our part," Kurt Okraku told Angel TV.



The attendance for last Sunday’s Super Clash is believed to be the lowest in the fixture's history.



The rate of the game was GH₵30 for the Popular stand, GH₵50 centre line, GH₵100 VIP, GH₵200 lower VIP, and GH₵300 upper VIP.





