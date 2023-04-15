Nana Yaw Amponsah has done incredibly well as Asante Kotoko CEO - George Afriyie

Sports News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of Susubiribi Sporting Club, George Afriyie has called on the leadership of Asante Kotoko to calm down following the recent internal wrangling.



Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the side has come under intense pressure following the club’s poor performance in the ongoing football season.



Reports have also emerged that there is a rift between the CEO and the board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei which has affected the performance of the team.



It is believed that Nana Yaw Amponsah’s tenure at the club will not be extended when it ends in August later this year.



However, Afriyie, who is a former Ghana Football Association vice president has called on the club to keep faith with Nana Yaw Amponsah.



“Nana Yaw Amponsah is doing a fantastic job. The board chairman [Dr. Kwame Kyei] is also doing his work but I think the problem is the media,” he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.



“I will speak to the board chairman. I have met Nana Yaw Amponsah and I spoke to him as well."



“Everyone should keep calm. This is Asante Kotoko because when Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are in a good position, Ghana football will also develop so the FA must also ensure that there is always in these two clubs,” he added.