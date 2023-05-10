Nana Yaw Amponsah details why Asante Kotoko sacked coach Seydou Zerbo

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that the management axed head coach Seydou Zerbo due to threats from the fans.



He said the management intended to stick with the Burkinabe trainer despite the poor poor results but decided to fire him after learning some fans had plotted to manhandle the manager.



"We as management wanted Seydou Zerbo to stay as the head coach of the club but we picked an intel that he will be attacked by the fans and we did not want that to happen because this has happened in the club before.



"When we engaged him, he also confirmed that the Burkina Faso Embassy here in Ghana have also informed him that this is the information they received."



He emphasised that the management did not consider firing him until they were forced to choose between themselves and Zerbo.



"Even before we sacked him, we still had the chance to win the Premier League title and if you bring in a new coach, we were not sure if he would make that impact we want but we had no option but to sack him because, at a point, there is a fact that the CEO must be sacrificed or the coach," he added.



Seydou Zerbo assumed the head coach role at the start of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season, replacing Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Kotoko parted ways with the gaffer after seven months in charge. He become the fourth manager to be sacked by the management in their three years of administration.





