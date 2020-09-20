Sports News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: GNA

Nana Yaw Amponsah calls on Sports Minister to confirm Kotoko’s Africa campaign

Nana Yaw Amponsah Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko

Nana Yaw Amponsah Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko and some members of the club has called on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah to discuss issues of interest to the development of football in Ghana.



Mainly amongst them was to formally inform the Minister of the confirmation of the club to compete in this year’s African confederations Championship Competition slated to begin in November.



The CEO noted following the Minister’s huge personal intervention and development of sports in Ghana and it was appropriate to formally inform him of the club’s decision to participate in Africa club championship.



He used the opportunity to appeal to the Minister for support in their quest to conquer the rest of Africa and make Ghana proud in the upcoming Championship Competition.



He also noted that the euphoria that usually engulfed the nation when traditional clubs were in competition had dwindled and therefore there was a need to give support to these club because of the constituencies they have in order to restore the enthusiasm of supporters.



The Minister intimated that Government was very much committed at supporting clubs to represent the country at the continental level, adding that there is a policy direction from the Ministry to support clubs who progress in the championship competition financially.



He further noted that, the financial support will be made available to the two clubs representing Ghana at the continental front.



Asiamah charged the CEO to become creative and provide a vision that will see the tremendous transformation of the club and for Kotoko to bring back its lost glory adding that, the image Kotoko has stood for over the years must be greatly enhanced.



He urged the leadership to work as a team and have respect for each other in order to realize their common goal.



He tasked the CEO to lead the club to become the springboard of sports development in Ghana.



The Minister, assured of his utmost support to the clubs representing Ghana in the African Championship Competition stating that, he will do all in his powers to provide for the clubs his unflinching support to ensure a Ghanaian club wins this year’s African Confederation Championship Competition.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.