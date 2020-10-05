Nana Opoku Ampomah arrives in Belgium to complete loan move to Royal Antwerp FC

Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian forward, Nana Opoku Ampomah, is set to complete a move to Royal Antwerp FC.
Ampomah is joining Antwerp on a season-long loan from German side Fortuna Dusseldorf with an option to buy at the end of the season.
The 24-year-old arrived at the Bosuilstadion on Monday, October, 5 to complete other details of his move.
The summer transfer window also shuts on Monday.
Ampomah knows the Belgian league having played for Waasland-Beveren and KV Mechelen since 2016.
With the Waaslanders, Ampomah netted 19 goals and 11 assists in 88 games.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.