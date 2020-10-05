Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nana Opoku Ampomah arrives in Belgium to complete loan move to Royal Antwerp FC

Ghana international Nana Opoku Ampomah(left)

Ghanaian forward, Nana Opoku Ampomah, is set to complete a move to Royal Antwerp FC.



Ampomah is joining Antwerp on a season-long loan from German side Fortuna Dusseldorf with an option to buy at the end of the season.



The 24-year-old arrived at the Bosuilstadion on Monday, October, 5 to complete other details of his move.



The summer transfer window also shuts on Monday.



Ampomah knows the Belgian league having played for Waasland-Beveren and KV Mechelen since 2016.



With the Waaslanders, Ampomah netted 19 goals and 11 assists in 88 games.

