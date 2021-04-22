Nana Oduro Sarfo continues as Black Maidens Chairman

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021
Source: ghanafa.org
Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro will continue to serve as Chairman of the Black Maidens Management Committee.
Nana Sarfo who has been in the football business for close to two decades will lead the management team for another year following an extension of their mandate.
Dr. Benjamin Taylor will now serve as Vice Chairman.
See the list below:
Nana Safo Oduro - Chairman
Benjamin Taylor - Vice Chairman
Nana Yaw Boakye - Member
Gifty Oware Aboagye - Member
Simon Ehomah - Member
Evelyn Nsiah - Member