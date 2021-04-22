Nana Oduro Sarfo continues as Black Maidens Chairman

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro will continue to serve as Chairman of the Black Maidens Management Committee.



Nana Sarfo who has been in the football business for close to two decades will lead the management team for another year following an extension of their mandate.



Dr. Benjamin Taylor will now serve as Vice Chairman.



See the list below:



Nana Safo Oduro - Chairman



Benjamin Taylor - Vice Chairman



Nana Yaw Boakye - Member



Gifty Oware Aboagye - Member



Simon Ehomah - Member



Evelyn Nsiah - Member