You are here: HomeSports2021 04 22Article 1239991

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanafa.org

Nana Oduro Sarfo continues as Black Maidens Chairman

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

GFA Executive Council memeber, Nana Oduro Sarfo GFA Executive Council memeber, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro will continue to serve as Chairman of the Black Maidens Management Committee.

Nana Sarfo who has been in the football business for close to two decades will lead the management team for another year following an extension of their mandate.

Dr. Benjamin Taylor will now serve as Vice Chairman.

See the list below:

Nana Safo Oduro - Chairman

Benjamin Taylor - Vice Chairman

Nana Yaw Boakye - Member

Gifty Oware Aboagye - Member

Simon Ehomah - Member

Evelyn Nsiah - Member

Join our Newsletter