Nana Oduro Sarfo apologises for his 'I feed 6 dogs' comment

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has apologised to the general public for the 'I feed 6 dogs' comment he made on Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday, September 3, 2020.



The Berekum Chelsea Chief made this comment when reacting to the widespread criticisms that evolved after the monthly allowance of GH¢4000 and a sitting allowance of GH¢1,300 per sitting of the Executive Council members was approved by Congressmen at the 26th Ordinary Congress of the GFA.



Justifying why the GFA Exco members deserve to be paid the aforementioned amount, Nana Oduro Sarfo said: “I leave my farm to sit in a meeting that runs over 7 hours and I’m earning GH¢1,300 but a referee just officiate a game for 90 minutes and take over GH¢700.”



“If you come to my house. I have a family I’m responsible for. I feed 6 dogs and my driver is the highest paid in Ghana. He takes not less than GH¢900,” he concluded.



The comments from the GFA EXCO member was vehemently criticized, with many calling on him to retract and apologise for the statement he made on Asempa.



Reacting to the feedback he got after making those comments, he issued an unqualified apology in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi based Pure FM.



"Let me take the opportunity on this medium to express my sincere apology to the entire nation who were left angered by the comments I made on Asempa FM. I am deeply sorry and apologize to those who were offended by my actions," he concluded.

