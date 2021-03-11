Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Nana Kwame Dankwah jabs Akufo-Addo over $350,000 reward to Satellites

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Nana Kwame Dankwah

Former management member of Asante Kotoko Football Club, Nana Kwame Dankwah has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for rewarding the Black Satellites team with $350,000 for clinching the 2021 African U-20 Cup of Nations title in Mauritania.



The Black Satellites won the trophy for the fourth time in their history following a 2-0 win over debutants Uganda on the country’s 64th birthday.



On Tuesday, the playing body, the technical team and the management team were hosted at the Jubilee House to present the trophy to the president.



President Akufo-Addo announced during the meeting that each member of the team will receive $10,000 He, however, revealed that $5,000 will be made available to them now.



President Akufo-Addo also personally gave four outstanding members of the team $5,000 each. They are coach Karim Zito, captain Daniel Afriyie – whose two goals in the final secured the trophy, Ibrahim Danland – who was adjudged the best goalkeeper and the competition’s best player, Fatawu Isshaku.





Reacting to the President’s gesture while speaking as a panellist on ‘Hot Focal Sports Show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM hosted by Justice Opoku Agyemang aka Bigality, Nana Kwame Dankwah slammed the President by indicating that he is being selective.



According to fumed Nana Kwame even though the Black Satellites have done so well by winning the cup and being rewarded with such an amount, it’s unfair on the part of other national teams like the Weight Lifting team who also in the history of the country won nineteen medals in a single competition but were not rewarded by the President.



Nana Kwame Dankwah who is also the head of Sports at Hot 93.9FM advised that the government must implement structures that would define what various national teams who would be competing for the nation will be rewarded with after winning medals.



Watch video of Nana Kwame's submission below:



