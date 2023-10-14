Nana Kwame Dankwah among top candidates for Okwawu United CEO job

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko supporters' chief, Nana Kwame Dankwah has emerged as one of the candidates interested in the Chief Executive Officer role at Okwawu United, GHANASoccernet understands.



With a lot of rich experience in football administration under his belt, Dankwah is one of six hopefuls vying for the position. He graduated from Central University in 2021 with a BSc in Business Management.



The former Ghana Premier League giants are set to name a new CEO in the coming days as they aim for a return to the top flight after close to a two-decade absence.



Okwawu United kicked off their campaign in the second tier of Ghana football with a draw at home to Semper Fi.



Their next assignment is a trip to Hohoe United on Sunday, October 15, 2023.