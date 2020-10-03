Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nana Ampomah's Royal Antwerp medicals postponed after reporting sick

Ghana international Nana Ampomah

Ghana winger, Nana Opoku Ampomah's move to Royal Antwerp could be delayed for another week after reporting sick on Friday, October, 2.



The 24-year-old was expected to be on his way out of Fortuna Dusseldorf after it was agreed that he was going to have his medicals in Antwerp on Friday.



However, he reported to Dusseldorf training sick with manager Uwe Rosler confirming that he is out of the weekend's game against Holstien Kiel.



"He came this morning with a sick leave and we immediately sent him to our doctor. He won't be in Kiel on Sunday. I don't know what he's got. I didn't see or speak to him at all," said Uwe Rosler.



It is yet to be known whether Dusseldorf's second most expensive signing will join Antwerp on a permanent deal or on loan, but it is believed that there will be an initial loan offer before a permanent deal.



Ampomah joined the Germans from Belgium outfit Waasland Beveren in a mouthwatering deal.



He became the club's second most expensive signing after joining on a four-year deal worth 3 million Euros last summer.

