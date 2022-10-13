Nana Ampomah picks up injury at Fortuna Dusseldorf

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international Nana Ampomah has picked up a fresh injury at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
The midfielder who has been struggling for playing time in the German Bundesliga 2 has sustain a tendon irritation and could be out of action for sometime.
The 26-year-old is among the seven players currently injured at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Nana Ampomah is yet to make an appearance for the club in the Bundesliga 2 this season.
He has two goals from one game in the lower-tier league with Dusseldorf.
The former Royal Antwerp star has capped four times for the Black Stars.