Nana Ampomah not in Fortuna Dusseldorf's plan next season - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah will not return to Fortuna Dusseldorf at the end of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Belgium side Royal Antwerp but his future at Fortuna Dusseldorf is over, according to the German club's sporting director.



Uwe Klein revealed that the Ghana international is no more part of the club's plan despite getting more playtime in Belgium.



"He will not return to us," said Düsseldorf's sports director Uwe Klein to the Rheinische Post, "he is not planned for the next season."



Nana Ampomah left the club in unpleasant circumstances, after forcing a move last summer by not showing up at training.



The pacy winger joined the then Bundesliga side from Waasland Beveren in 2019 but struggled to make the first team as Fortuna Dusseldorf got relegated.



Opoku AMpomah has played 13 times for Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Super Lig this season, and it looks likely the Belgians will hand him a permanent deal.