Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nana Ampomah nets first Royal Antwerp goal in win over Waasland Beveren

Winger, Nana Opoku Ampomah

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah scored his first goal for Royal Antwerp in the 3-0 victory over Waaslannd Beveren on Sunday.



The on-loan Fortuna Dusseldorf forward netted the second goal of the match against his former club as Antwerp cruised to victory in the Jupiler Pro League.



Lior Refaelov opened the scoring for Royal Antwerp after just twenty-five minutes before Nana Ampomah made it two four minutes later.



Dieumerci Mbokani completed the scoring at the stroke of half time.



Ampomah was replaced in the 68th minute by Cristian Benavente.



It was the Ghana international's seventh game in the Jupiler Pro League since his return to Belgium in the summer transfer window.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.