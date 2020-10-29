Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Nana Ampomah fired up for Royal Antwerp's Europa League clash against Tottenham

Ghana midfielder, Nana Ampomah

Ghana midfielder, Nana Ampomah, has expressed his readiness to feature in Royal Antwerp's Europa League fixture against Tottenham Hotspurs on Thursday.



The two sides recorded wins in their opening games against Ludogorets and Lask Linz a week ago.



Royal Antwerp picked a 2-1 win against Bulgaria giants Ludogorets away with Ampomah making his debut in the competition for his new side. He came off the bench to help his side secure the win.



The Ghanaian international has turned his attention to the big game against the English Premier League side in today's game to be played at the Bosuilstadion.



The 24-year-old in a post expressed his readiness for the game, "Getting ready for the Europa League tomorrow."



Royal Antwerp are undefeated at the Bosuilstadion in the ongoing season.



The Belgian side is on top of the Pro League with 20 points and will be hoping to protect their unbeaten run against Jose Mourinho's side in today's encounter.





