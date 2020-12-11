Sports News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Nana Ampomah features as Royal Antwerp pick UEL knockout ticket despite Tottenham defeat

Ghana striker, Nana Opoku Ampomah

Ghana forward Nana Opoku Ampomah played 45 minutes for Royal Antwerp during their 2-0 loss against Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final group game on Thursday night.



Both sides had already booked their round of 32 tickets before their final Group J meeting at the Tottenham Stadium.



The top spot in the standings were up for grabs though and it was Jose Mourinho’s men who did just enough to pick it.



Following a cagey first half, Royal Antwerp coach Ivan Leko brought on Nana Ampomah in place of Lior Rafaelov at half time as the Belgians went all out in the second stanza.



But after dominating their opponents, Spurs finally got the opener through Carlos Vinicius in the 57th minute after the Brazilian attacker connected superbly to Garett Bale’s acute pass.



The high-flying English side finished off their opponents courtesy a strike from Giovani Lo Celso in the 71st minute.



Antwerp finished 2nd with 12 points, just one point shy of Tottenham after 6 round of matches.

