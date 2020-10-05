Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Nana Ampomah completes Royal Antwerp move

Ghana international Nana Ampomah(middle)

Ghana forward, Nana Opoku Ampomah has completed his season-long loan move to Belgium side Royal Antwerp, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The winger arrived in Belgium on Monday morning from German Bundesliga II outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf to seal the move on transfer deadline day.



Ampomah has been linked with a move away from Dusseldorf following a torrid spell last season, and there were reports that he could be joining former side Waasland Beveren.



However, the winger chose Royal Anywerp for top tier football.



The summer transfer window also shuts on Monday.



Ampomah knows the Belgian league having played for Waasland-Beveren and KV Mechelen since 2016.



With the Waaslanders, Ampomah netted 19 goals and 11 assists in 88 games.

