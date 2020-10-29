Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nana Ameyaw Park will be ready ahead of GPL start - Eleven Wonders CEO Albert Commey

Eleven Wonders CEO, Albert Commey

Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer, Albert Commey, says the team will meet all the requirements needed to have their home games held at the Ohene Ameyaw Park ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Ohene Ameyaw Park was among venues rejected after the first inspection done by the Ghana FA Club Licensing Board.



Albert Commey says the management of the pitch is supposed to be done by the Assembly and not the club as the club pay for the usage of the facility.



He stated that the club now has to take responsibility of putting the stadium in shape to meet the requirements of the Club Licensing Board ahead of their re-inspection.



“It is the assembly that manages the park. We informed them to upgrade the facility ahead of the inspection but they didn’t. Now the Club Licensing Board has written to us and we are required to put the facility in shape before it can be approved by the GFA Club Licensing Board. The fine should have rather gone to the Assembly and not the club so that next time they will be proactive" Albert Commey told Happy FM.



On the team’s preparation for the league, he said, “We are still preparing ahead of the season and we have made some signing to strengthen our side.”



Eleven Wonders begin their league campaign against Asante Kotoko on matchday one.





