Nana Agyemang Badu convinced me to join Aduana Stars - Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah has eulogized the owner and bankroller of the club, Nana Agyemang Badu II for the role he played in his move to the club.



The 22-year-old joined the 'Ogya Lads' from West African Football Academy [WAFA] in December 2017 ahead of Aduana's CAF Champions League campaign.



According to him, Nana Agyemang Badu convinced him to join the club after failing to land a deal in Europe.



"I was at WAFA and I had a deal to travel but the deal could not go through," he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.



"Nana Agyemang Badu came to the camp of WAFA and told the management he needs some players to beef up his team to play in Africa and the team released me to join Aduana Stars.



"I spoke to my father and mother about and they gave me their support but I must also confess that Nana Agyemang Badu played a crucial role in my transfer to Aduana Stars.



"I heard a lot about Kotoko but no club official approached me," he added.

