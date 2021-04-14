Nana Agyemang Badu I charges GFA to deal with law breakers

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

His Royal Highness Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu I has charged the leadership of the Ghana Football Association to deal with clubs that flaunt football regulations to ensure sanity in the game.



He urged the President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku to ensure that the law is applied at all levels and not to deal with the canker of hooliganism with kids' gloves.



He made his position on hooliganism and culprits of the law clear after apologizing to the GFA on behalf of clubs that have been punished for flaunting football regulations.



Speaking to the leadership of the Ghana Football Association who had paid a courtesy call on him in Dormaa Ahenkro on Tuesday, Osagyefo applauded the FA for their effort in transforming Ghana football and emboldened them to continue with the good work.



“First of all, let me congratulate you for the effort you are putting in to transform Ghana football and I encourage you to continue,” he started.



“The achievement of the U20 in winning the WAFU and the AFCON are good signs of the transformation and you must continue with your ambition of developing Ghana football."



“I’ll, however, encourage you to crack the whip on offenders of the law to sanitize the game and give equal playing field to all and don’t be selective in applying the law,” he admonished.