Najeeb Yakubu returns from injury to help Vorskla secure victory over Olimpik Donetsk

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana defender, Najeeb Yakubu, returned to action for Ukrainian top-flight side, Vorskla Poltava on Saturday.



The 20-year-old played 83 minutes for his side who beat Olimpik Donetsk 3-0 on matchday 19 in the Ukrainian premier league.



The former Ghana U-17 defender had been out of action for three weeks with a muscle injury.



He was an unused substitute for Vorskla in last week’s 1-0 home defeat to FC Dnipro.



He was however deployed at left-back in a 4-4-1-1 formation by manager Yuri Maximov.



He was replaced by Daniil Siemiliet on the 83rd minute.



The win sends Vorskla into 4th on the league table with 31 points and a place for next season’s UEFA Europa League should they maintain their current status.



Vorskla got their goals courtesy a double from forward, Ruslan Stepanyuk on the 13th and the 55th minute.



The brace came in between Igor Snurnitsyn own goal on the 25th minute to finish the game at 3-0.