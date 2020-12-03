Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Najeeb Yakubu features for Vorskla in 1-0 defeat to Volochysk

Ghana youngster, Najeeb Yakubu

Ghana youngster, Najeeb Yakubu played full time in Vorskla Poltava’s 1-0 defeat away to Ahrobiznes Volochysk in the Ukrainian Cup on Wednesday.



Yakubu, who was deployed at left-wing tormented the opponent's goal area but his effort was not complimented enough to win the day for Vorskla at the Yunist.



Russian forward, Yuri Romanyuk swept in a sweet free-kick after Vorskla committed a foul just behind their goal area on the 26th minute.



The visitors fought tooth and nail in a bid to pull the equalizer.



The opportunity came on the 42nd minute for Vorskla but Dennis Vasin wasted the spot-kick to leave the game at 1-0 for the home side moving into the second half.



The second half saw Vorskla returning with more energy and creating numerous chances but failing to put the chances at the back of the net.



A perfect opportunity came for Vorskla to draw when Najeeb Yakubu won an aerial challenge goal but the tap in was parried away by the opponent’s goalkeeper.



The defeat means Vorskla failed to qualify for the quarter finals of the Ukrainian Cup.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.