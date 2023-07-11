Naeem Mohammed nets winning goal for Halmstad in 2-1 win against Norrkoping

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Naeem Mohammed scored the winning goal on Monday night to give his side Halmstad a vital 2-1 win over Norrkoping in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



The talented forward missed out on a starting role today when his team played as visitors to the Week 14 opponent of the Swedish top-flight league.



Due to an injury to Joel Allansson in the 32nd minute, the youngster was introduced into the game to reinforce the attack of his team.



While the first half of the game will end in a stalemate, a Victor Granath equalizer five minutes into the second half handed Halmstad a narrow lead.



Pegged behind, Norrkoping put up a fight and managed to restore parity through a strike from Vitor Hammershoy in the 81st minute.



Late in the game when the two teams appeared to be heading for a draw, Naeem Mohammed proved his quality with a fine dribble and a finish to win the game for Halmstad.



The attacker now has his first goal this season after making 10 appearances for his team.