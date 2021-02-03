Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Naby Keita's strike seals victory for Asante Kotoko over Inter Allies

Naby Keita scored the only goal in the match

Asante Kotoko handed Inter Allies their fifth defeat of the season in the matchday 12 fixture.



Naby Keita scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to ensure the Porcupine Warriors returned to winning ways.



Asante Kotoko dominated proceedings in the first half but were unable to put the ball at the back of the net.



Inter Allies Paul Abagna effort in the opening minutes was unable to trouble the Kotoko goalkeeper.



In the 26th minute, Emmanuel Gyamfi's goalbound shot was blocked and Imoro Ibrahim inswinger from the rebound falls on Kwame Opoku, but the striker could not hold on to the ball as a defender clears it to safety.



The first half ended goalless as both sides shared the spoils after 45 minutes.



In the second half Kwame Poku was fouled in the box and the referee awarded a penalty to Kotoko.



Naby Keita was up to the task as he scored from the spot to put the home side in front.



Inter Allies nearly came up with an equalizer in the 83rd minute of the game as Nafiu Sulemana shot at goal at the edge of the penalty box was blocked by Kotoko defender Wahab Adams.



Emmanuel Gyamfi’s sprint into the goal area of Inter Allies nearly resulted into a second goal for the home side but his pass to Emmanuel Sarkodie was intercepted by the defenders.



The win puts Kotoko back in pole position to compete for the league title.